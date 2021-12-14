In very few countries are the universal rights actually implemented or enforced

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to Dr. Bertrand Ramcharran’s epistle on International Human Rights Day (Dec 10). In very few countries are the universal rights, he identified, actually implemented and or enforced. Some 73 years ago, the UN Charter came into effect, declaring social equality for all and respect for human rights as well as rights to choose a government in free and fair elections. There are also many other rights. Are the rights enforced? Today, around the globe, so many hundreds of millions have been denied socio-economic and political equality, and denied the right to vote to choose a government in periodic free and fair elections. So many have faced racial discrimination and denied employment opportunities. Also, the most vulnerable, the poor, the physically and mentally challenged are neglected. Immigrants and those seeking better economic opportunities in every country are targeted for abuse. There is also human trafficking.

In so many countries, governments have behaved like people don’t matter. Poverty and hopelessness pervade so many countries. A small percentage of the people in every country controls the overwhelming bulk of the wealth, while others are struggling to make ends meet. Government must pursue measures to narrow the gap. Human Rights declarations are supposed to be more than mere empty words. They must be followed by enforcement of measures, and, or by actions. Socio-economic and political reforms are needed to narrow the gap between rich and poor and to encourage participatory governance. We must show zero tolerance for election rigging, and for corruption that robs our people wealth, to narrow the widening gap between rich and poor.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram