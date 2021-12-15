New GECOM CEO pledges to adhere to law

Promising to execute his duties in a neutral, professional and law-abiding manner, newly-appointed Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud yesterday morning took the oath of office.

Just after 11am, Persaud was sworn in as CEO by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennon at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, and later sworn in as Commissioner of Registration before Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George.

“Nobody should have any worry about my neutrality or me deviating from the path that is lawful and proper… Most people in the public at large would have known me for carrying out my duties in a professional matter. I guarantee that I will continue in that same [way],” Persaud yesterday assured when he spoke with the media.