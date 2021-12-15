Transporter of hazardous oil and gas chemicals exempted from EIA

Hazardous chemicals transporter, Source One Oil and Gas Marine Supplier Inc, has been exempted from an Environment Impact Assessment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The company transports hazardous and flammable chemicals for contractors to ExxonMobil’s offshore operations here as well as provides services to Baker Hughes and Halliburton facilities located on the East Bank Demerara.

In its screening report, the EPA said the overall significance of environmental impacts is considered to be medium and manageable from a technical, social, and financial point of view. “Therefore, this existing project is exempt from the conduct of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as set out in section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05, Laws of Guyana,” its screening results stated.