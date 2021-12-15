GDF women prevail in penalty shootout

Tournament heavyweight Guyana Defence Force (GDF) overcame Upper Mazaruni 3-2 on kicks from the penalty mark when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Super-16 Women’s Festival continued yesterday.
The match entered the penalty shoot-out scenario after being locked 0-0 at the end of normal and extra time at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Inefficiency highlighted the penalty shoot-out as both sides spurned two chances each from the distance, with the score delicately poised at 2-2 heading into the fifth and final round.