Less fish in the sea

The well-known saying, ‘there are plenty more fish in the sea’ and variations of it can be traced back to the 16th century. And though it has often been used to console the hurt party after the end of a romantic relationship, reference has also been made to it in the context of there being countless business opportunities, in the event of one having failed. This saying was coined at a time when it was literally a fact — there were indeed multitudinous fish in the seas, oceans and rivers. The same cannot be said today.

On Monday last, World Human Rights Day, a letter was delivered to the US Congress in which more than 100 scientists urged that serious action be taken against unsustainable and harmful fishing practices. Of course, the questions that immediately arise are why deliver the letter on December 10 and what does fishing have to do with human rights. The answer is: more than you know. It has been found that illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing involves forced labour, and, in some places in the world, child labour, which are human rights abuses.

The US Congress had already passed a bill in May this year aimed at ending illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and its concomitant forced labour. One of the ways it intends going about this is providing more information to US consumers, making them aware of where their seafood comes from and if it has been harvested sustainably. It is a laudable move as it forces transparency among sellers and allows conscious consumers to make discerning purchases. However, since, according to the non-profit organisation Oceana, up to 85% of the fish consumed in the US is imported, the country has to spread its net very wide to maintain integrity in its supply chain and ensure its laws are not contravened.

The current Shiprider Agreement between Guyana and the US, which authorises joint patrols of this country’s waterways by the US Coastguard and local law enforcement, is an example of this. In fact, the US has at least 24 such agreements with other countries and territories aimed at overall maritime law enforcement. However, with the issue being as wide as the oceans are, there also needs to be concerted efforts by governments to stamp out unsustainable fishing.

From as far back as 2012, there have been dire warnings about overfishing, which has been defined by the WWF as occurring, “… when more fish are caught than the population can replace through natural reproduction.” This, it said, not only affects, “… the balance of life in the oceans, but also the social and economic well-being of the coastal communities who depend on fish for their way of life.”

While it has been roughly calculated that some fish populations were declining since the 1950s, it was only about 30 years ago that marine populations began to be seriously tracked as new and emerging technology finally made this viable. Since then, it has been estimated that some species of tuna, cod, salmon, sea bass and halibut, among other marine animals have become endangered due to overfishing. Those are the known breeds. What of the ones that are not being tracked or monitored? How many may already have disappeared, lost to overconsumption?

According to National Geographic, only 7% of seas are protected, which poses a huge threat to the global marine population. A UK-led initiative by Global Ocean Alliance to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030 has gained some traction but is also being fiercely resisted by fisher folk who fail to make the connection that conservation actually serves to improve fishing stocks.

The local fishing industry is a case in point. In a recent episode of ‘the Shabna Show’, river fishermen complained to YouTuber Shabna Rahman that their catches were smaller – both in size and number – than in years gone by. Some admitted that part of the reason was because the number of boats in their particular area had increased exponentially. None of them seemed to be able to see the bigger picture, yet it is as clear as day: fish stocks have decreased because of overfishing. Their situation is unlikely to improve in the near future, since, even as they complained, they continued to set seines in the same areas, openly declaring that they know no other way of making a living. What will happen, one wonders, when all of the fish have been caught?

Some countries, ours included, have attempted to supplement the loss of fish stocks by establishing ocean and land-based fish farms. There are several farms in Guyana where tilapia and shrimp are bred. In China, it is reported that 80% of the fish consumed come from farms. However, fish farms have been found to be problematic. According to a BBC report, they are highly polluting, producing nitrogen and a toxic slurry that fertilises algae in the oceans, reducing the oxygen available to other species and creating dead zones. They are also breeding grounds for infection and parasites, which fish farmers have to control with antibiotics, giving a whole new meaning to the saying, ‘we are what we eat’.

Sustainable fishing, which includes monitoring, observing fishing seasons and conservation, is the best-case scenario. Governments must ensure there are continuous programmes that provide education and awareness to fisherfolk as well as resources that will allow them to protect their livelihoods in the long run.