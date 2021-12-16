It will take much to stop the pain of public servants’ Christmas lunch tables

Dear Editor,

I have been one of those patriotic Berbicians who boasted about the love and unity of Guyanese people, but a look at some of the comments on social media have given me second thoughts. I now ask myself hard questions. Is our motto of One People, One Nation, ever going to be realized? Please think deep before you answer. I have asked that question considering what appears to be an effort to widen the gap between the rich and the poor, the haves and the have not’s. I know that when the Nation was founded by the leaders of that time, that the vision was one of having a nation of six people live as one. This dream may have its origin in the way we lived as a people before 1962, however; “this time na long time” I hear some say boldly.

I am ashamed of how human nature has descended. I do hope that the social scientists at our university are taking notes of this issue, and that they are putting some strategy in place, that there be a healing of a nation that is definitely bleeding. I know that it will take much to remove the taste of pepper pot and ginger beer from our palates this Christmas, but as delicious as our local cuisine may be, they may fail to stop the pain of public servants who were given a thin slice of oil wealth that has now put us on course to be a major oil producer in our world.

Someone once said, “Bear am Betta”, and no doubt, that is the words many of fathers will be saying to their children over many Guyanese Christmas lunch tables this 2021 Christmas! I do pray that God will multiply whatever is on those tables, like he did the little boy’s loves and fish in the scriptures. The people of Guyana are hardworking and industrious. They certainly deserved better now than what was given to them by the past David Granger administration. Give them less is nothing but highway robbery. Is there no Robin Hood in the present leadership of our blessed nation? I humbly appeal to the good Bishop that he hears the cries of the God fearing people of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Apostle Adrian Wade