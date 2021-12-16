Griffith finishes leading run-scorer in US Open T20

National opening batsman Trevon Griffith capped an impressive stint in the US Open T20 2021, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

After five innings, Griffith, who turned out for runner-ups, US All-Stars, chalked up 233 runs including two half-centuries at an average of 77.67.

His opening partner and West Indies veteran, Lendl Simmons, smashed the only triple-figure score of the competition and ended with 217 runs while Griffith’s countryman, Chandrapaul Hemraj, finished with a tally of 207 runs including a best of 75.