Lopsided wins as Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney commences

Team Cruel, California Square, Vengy, Alexander Village, and Agricola secured wins when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Organization Futsal Championship commenced Tuesday.
Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, Team Cruel dismantled Globe Yard 9-0. Tyrice Dennis amassed a helmet trick while Jemar Harrigan tallied a hat-trick. Adding one goal each were Steven Miller and Jerome Harrigan.
Similarly, California Square mauled Generation X by a 7-2 score-line. Six different players etched their names on the scorer’s sheet in Brandon Solomon, Wesley Greenidge, Levi Canterbury, Tevin Campbell, Antwone Vasconcellos and Meshach Barratt, while an own goal completed the rout.