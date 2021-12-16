Two more sponsors onboard Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Establishments Superior Concrete and Fast Lane Auto Spares have joined the growing list of sponsors supporting the Kashif and Shanghai/Guyana Football Federation (GFF) year-end Futsal tournament, donating undisclosed sums towards the staging of the event.

Director of Superior Concrete, Randy Wade, stated that the company was pleased to be a part of the tournament.

Similarly, General Manager of Fast Lane Auto Spares, Zaheer Rasul praised the organizers for providing an avenue for players and fans to view the return of the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Co-Director of the K&S Organisation, and chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, thanked both companies for their contributions which, he said, will aid in making the tournament a success. The competition commenced Tuesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.