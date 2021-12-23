Heavyweights, Renegades seal wins in Futsal

Tournament heavyweights Bent Street, Leopold Street and Back Circle as well as newcomer Renegades earned contrasting wins when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Organization Futsal Championship continued on Tuesday evening.
Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue, Bent Street downed Team Cruel 4-1. Colin Nelson amassed a brace in the 13th and 19th minutes, while Daniel Wilson and Jermin Junior made their presence felt with conversions in the 17th and 27th minutes. For the loser, Tyrice Dennis scored in the first minute.