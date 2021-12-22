Appeal Court says has jurisdiction to hear case on dismissal of APNU+AFC election petition

In a majority decision, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the dismissal of the opposition APNU+AFC’s election petition which challenged the March 2, 2020 general elections.

During the hearing yesterday, Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory asserted that the Court of Appeal has jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the petition, while Justice of Appeal, Rishi Persaud did not agree.

Previously, the court had heard arguments from attorneys for the appellants and respondents as it related to the issue of jurisdiction and why it can and cannot hear the case.