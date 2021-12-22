Friendship youth dies after being stabbed during quarrel

A misunderstanding among two Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) youths ended in tragedy with one of them dead and another hospitalised.

Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Joseph Ferdinand known as ‘Joshua’, a construction worker of Friendship Squatting Area, EBD.

Police investigations have revealed that the Ferdinand and the suspect were involved in a misunderstanding. The suspect, armed with a knife, inflicted two stab wounds to the upper and lower side of the left side of Ferdinand’s chest, causing him to collapse.