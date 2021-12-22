Face-to-face learning to resume for grades 8 to 12 – Manickchand

Full time face-to-face learning will resume for some academic levels in 2022, according to Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

During an address to the media on Monday, the minister said that fulltime face-to-face learning will re-commence in January 2022, for grades 8 to 12. She noted that the students have been given sufficient time to get vaccinated and the ministry can no longer wait for persons who are hesitant to get their jabs. According to Manickchand, the schools will be reopened with the necessary facilities to achieve a safe return. Further, an analysis of Ministry of Education (MoE) data, has revealed that students are being highly affected and cannot continue to learn at the required level through the current teaching methods. As it stands, students are being engaged via a timetabled physical classroom schedule for nursery, primary and grades 10, 11 and 12.