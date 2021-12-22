Doctor transferred from Leonora Hospital following Stabroek News report on staffing

Following a December 13, 2021 Stabroek News report highlighting doctors’ complaints that the Leonora Hospital was short of staff, this newspaper has learnt that a doctor was promptly transferred in what will be seen as an attempt to target persons who are suspected of providing information on the situation at the institution.

Such a move would offend the tenets of whistleblower legislation which this government has said that it supports. On Tuesday, Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Erica Forte confirmed that a doctor was transferred from Leonora Hospital to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Without going into much detail relating to the transfer, the RHO said that doctors in the Region are on rotation.