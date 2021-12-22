Sukhai says ‘wrong time’ to discuss Amerindian Fund’s financial improprieties

Even as the Auditor General continues to flag the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for the poor management of the Amerindian Purpose Fund (APF), subject Minister Pauline Sukhai says it is the “wrong time” to discuss the issues with the fund.

“This is the wrong time to discuss that (report). That report was not under our government and I cannot discuss it at this time. It has been a long time and I have not seen that,” she said during a brief telephone interview yesterday.

When this newspaper pointed out that the findings were contained in the Auditor General’s Report for the 2020 financial year which included 5 months of management under the PPP/C government, Sukhai maintained that it was the “wrong time” to discuss the report and that she has not seen it as yet.