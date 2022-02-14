Mines commission made no payments to Amerindian Fund in 2020 and 2021 – Dennison

Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison has said that while he is not sure of the status of the Amerindian Purpose Fund (APF), he can confirm that the Commission has made no deposits for the years 2020 and 2021.

Dennison relayed the information to Stabroek News during a telephone interview on Saturday.

The APF was established by virtue of the Amerindian Act Chapter 29:01 of 2000. Section 30 of the Act states that “the fund shall be expended by the Chief Officer solely for the benefit of the Amerindians of Guyana in such a manner as the Minister may from time to time direct, but no expenditure for which provision has been made in the annual estimates of Guyana shall be borne by the fund.”