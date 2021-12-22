Guyana’s Paul David is new US Open doubles champ

Guyana’s Paul David is the new US Open Men’s Doubles over-40 champion. Playing in the US Open championships recently, David team up with Yuxiang Li to capture gold in the category.

In the final they defeated the pair of Gou Hui Lu and Tuan Dai Le. David also won a bronze medal when he placed third in the over-30 men’s singles.

After playing unbeaten in his group with 3-0 wins over Arun Sharma and Firoz Basheer and gaining a walkover from Sky Shatz, David defeated Jeff Ruiz 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7 to reach the semifinals where he lost to Guo Hui Lu 7-11, 10-12, 12-10, 7-11 for joint third.

Lu would go on to lose to Timothy Wang in the final.