Ninvalle re-elected as GBA president

Director of Sport and President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle, was returned as head of the entity following their elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
The new executive comprises 1st Vice President, Dr Malissa Parris; 2nd Vice-President, Gordon Nedd; 3rd Vice-President, Carl Graham; Secretary, Stacy Correia; Treasurer, Dexter Paterson; and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Seon Bristol. President of the GOA, Kalam Juman Yassin served as Returning Officer for the elections.