Canada congratulates Norton on election

Canada yesterday congratulated Aubrey Norton on his election as PNCR Leader at last Saturday’s biennial delegates’ conference.

In a statement, the Canadian High Commission reported High Commissioner Mark Berman as saying: “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate the newly elected leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Mr. Aubrey Norton, and the new Central Executive Committee.

“I look forward to engaging with Mr. Norton in the near future and working together in the interest of Guyana”.

Similar expressions have come from the United States and the United Kingdom.