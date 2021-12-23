Trinidad businessman, wife die days apart from COVID

(Trinidad Guardian) Tributes continue to flow for a South businessman and his wife—the owners of Emmanuel Garden Centre, who died from COVID-19 two days apart.

Emmanuel and Yvette Beharry lost their battle with the virus last week, leaving behind their two young daughters. Emmanuel died last Thursday and his wife on Saturday. Guardian Media understands their children are in quarantine.

The couple’s death has left family, friends, colleagues and the community in a state of shock and sadness.

The Beharry family owned two stores, the main branch at Marabella and another branch at Aripero Village, Rousillac. Family members were too distraught to speak when Guardian Media contacted them, but according to the couple’s friends and acquaintances—who expressed their sadness over social media—they were kind and humble people.

Among those expressing condolences, Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharie said the establishment has had a presence in the district for many years. He said, “Many residents of the districts are highly familiar not just with the business but Mr Beharry and his wife. They will be missed.”

The councillor also encouraged people to continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider public. With Christmas on Saturday, he took the opportunity to urge people not to encourage gatherings and follow the public health regulations.

Social media was flooded with tributes for the couple.

Narisha Maharaj wrote, “Absolutely loss for words. God knows best. I pray that God grant this family the strength to hold it together and most of all for their kids to find comfort and healing. Rip to an amazing couple who were always humble and enjoyed interacting with all.”

Sharon Nichols-Deoraj also posted, “My heart broke today hearing the news of the passing of Mr & Mrs Emmanuel Beharry. Words just cannot express. I pray ALMIGHTY GOD’S peace rest with your children. I pray for his strength upon them. I know you are in the arms of your Savior JESUS CHRIST. R.I.P my friend.” Sineta Seucharan added, “Rest in Eternal Peace Emmanuel and Yvette Beharry… we (Tropi-Mulch Ltd) did business with the Beharrys (Emmanuel Garden Centre) for ten years plus, they were warm and friendly and would always be so helpful… I pray for their two daughters that God will give them comfort and strength to cope with the loss of both parents and that family and friends will come together and be there for them.”

A post on the business’s Facebook page on December 19, confirmed the couple’s deaths.

“We thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time and we will keep you posted regarding the live stream of the funeral,” it stated.