Overlooking disenfranchised cane farmers opens up a range of interpretations

Dear Editor,

The Cane Farmers who were disenfranchised, particularly on the closure of Skeldon Estate – as a result of the historic malfunction of its ‘Chinese factory’, must wonder how and why they have been overlooked for any compensation for the loss of their investment in the sugar industry. So too, must the question be asked by some of the cane farmers who supplied Wales Estate with cane. And while arrangements were made to transfer their products to Uitvlugt Estate, the fact is that not all were able to cope with the change.

Interestingly though, one does not recall any comparable outburst at the time of the euphemistic integration of LBI/Ogle Estate with Enmore into East Demerara Estate, and the negative impact on the livelihoods of cane farmers of Beterverwagting and Buxton, respectively. Contrast this approach to the payments made to Diamond Estate sugar workers long after its closure and their transfer to the LBI/O location. The consistency, or otherwise, of such decision-making in respect of all who have contributed to our sugar industry is open to a range of interpretations.

Sincerely,

Elijah Bijay