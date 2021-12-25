Auditor General says Region 5 split over $29M in contracts to avoid tender board …engaged in sole sourcing, restrictive tendering in breach of Procurement Act

Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that the Regional Administration of Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica) breached Section 14 of the Procurement Act of 2003 when it split a contract for $29.530 million to avoid the involvement of the National Procurement Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Section 14 of the Procurement Act states “A procuring entity shall not split or cause to split contracts or divide or cause to divide its procurement into separate contracts where the sole purpose for doing so is to avoid the application of any provision of this Act or any regulations made thereunder.”