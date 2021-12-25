Full scale EIA not needed to address environmental questions about new Demerara Bridge – EPA Head restates

Despite the absence of a design for the new bridge across the Demerara River, Head of the EPA Kemraj Parsram is maintaining that a full scale Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is not required for the project to be approved.

However, he was quick to point out that the project’s approval is still not yet decided on.

Over the past weeks, Stabroek News has been pressing Parsram for answers in relation the Agency’s controversial decision to rescind its December 2020 decision to require an EIA before approval for the project is granted.