Outlook for 2022 exciting

Declaring that the outlook for 2022 is exciting, President Irfaan Ali last night said that it will not be without challenges as the country continues to face a worsening global supply chain.
“The consequences of which will be continued rising prices for imported goods, supplies and transportation services. This, coupled with climate change and the pandemic, would require robust and strategic policymaking to mitigate against the full consequences of the challenges, both social and economic, as I outlined before”, the President said in his Christmas message.