GuySuCo reports drop in annual financial loss

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) yesterday declared its preliminary results for 2021 and touched on several issues that affected its production and profitability.

In a release yesterday, GuySuCo reported a reduction in the annual financial losses to the Corporation. Despite, it said, the worst flooding the sugar belt has experienced in 40 years. Pre-audited production results were reported at 58,025 MT (metric tonne) in 2021 compared to 88,890 MT in 2020.

According to the release, at Albion, where 50% of the production was programmed to be made, the mortality rate for the standing canes planned to be harvested for the 1st Crop of 2022 is estimated at 80% due to the floods. On the Berbice Estates where more than 77% of the production occurs, the rainfall in 2021 was 72% more than the previous year. In addition, despite losing some 35% of the standing cane for the 2nd Crop of 2021 as a result of the flood, the corporation stated that it still managed to meet local market demand for 2021.