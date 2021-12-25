Karia Karia man recalls unity in Christmas celebrations

Wendell Gibson, 55, who has lived all of his life in Karia Karia, Region Three recalled that Christmas in his younger days was celebrated with a lot of unity.

“Everyone in the community had a bond… and we used to be entertained with carol singing on Christmas morning but all of that cut out now,” he told this newspaper.

He said his uncle and few other men would go around the village from around 6 am, “before the sporting start,” to sing and wake those who were probably sleeping and wish everyone a merry Christmas.