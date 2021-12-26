Police find skeletal remains believed to be of Triumph woman

Police on the East Coast of Demerara (Division 4 ‘C’) say they are probing the discovery of the skeletal remains suspected to be those of Dhanmattie Paul Deopaul, according a 57-year-old female of East Indian descent.

The police said that the skeletal remains of the woman were found at around 2 pm yesterday(Dec 25) at her home located at 106 Dr Miller Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

Commander of 4 ‘C’, Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram said the scene was visited by ASP Dufu, Sgt 17858 Camacho and a party of Police at about 2.15 pm yesterday.

Enquiries disclosed that Deopaul resided alone in a two-storey wooden structure. She would normally secure her home and remain isolated from her family members and friends. Nothing is known about her health since she would not visit any health institution. She was last seen alive about three weeks ago by neighbours.

At about 1.55 pm yesterday, the woman’s brother-in-law Compton Dyal, a 63-year-old businessman of Eccles, visited her residence, called several times but got no answer.

The Police were summoned and the skeletal remains were found on the kitchen floor on the lower flat of her home.

The scene was processed and photographed. The skeletal remains of the woman were then taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour for storage.

The home was not found ransacked. Several persons were questioned and statements taken.

Investigations are ongoing.