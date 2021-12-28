Heavy rain floods sections of city

Following torrential rain, flooding in parts of Georgetown began to recede late yesterday afternoon as pumps and sluices in and around the city were all functioning.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), following the reports that several locations in and around Georgetown were flooded, the National Flood Taskforce and National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, the hydrometeorological Office, city engineer and other relevant authorities were on alert and monitored the situation.

In a press release the commission said that as of 12:45 pm all pumps in the Georgetown area were completely functioning even as engineers are expected to monitor on a 24-hour basis.