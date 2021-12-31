Trinidad cop, 32, dies from COVID complications

(Trinidad Guardian) Police Constable Marcus Henry who was last attached to the Eastern Division Task Force, passed away yesterday due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was 32 years old.

The following is a press release from the TTPS:

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says goodbye to yet another officer. No. 8014 Police Constable Marcus Henry, last attached to the Eastern Division Task Force, passed away yesterday due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was 32 years old.

PC Henry, who enlisted on September 9th 2013, leaves his wife, three children, his mother, brother and sister to remember him. He is remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated and helpful person, willing to go the distance for anyone.

PC Henry’s favourite statement, “love in the house” was reflected in the love he had, especially, for his children. The Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, extends its sincerest condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of PC Henry. His memory and dedication to service will be cherished.