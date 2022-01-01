Altitude cancels events over COVID

The Altitude Cocktail Bar & Grill yesterday announced the cancellation of their upcoming Brunch event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The establishment in a post to its Instagram Stories yesterday evening stated that it would not be open on New Year’s Eve as well, although the country’s COVID-19 task force announced that it would allow bars to be opened up to 00:45hrs on January 1, 2022.

In the post it stated, “Due to the increase in positive COVID cases being reported both countrywide and within our Altitude community we will not be opened this evening Dec 31st, 2021.”