Speaker’s Personal Assistant lodges complaint over ethnic slur

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Renne Chester, yesterday said that the Commission has acknowledged the complaint by the Personal Assistant to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ean McPherson, over a racial slur directed at him while performing his duties at the National Assembly.

Chester told this newspaper that the ERC has received the letter of complaint from McPherson concerning a racial slur directed to him by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Maureen Philadelphia. He assured that “the matter as per our mandate will be investigated.” However, when the matter will be dealt with is still in question due to the commission currently operating without a commissioner.

When contacted by this newspaper, McPherson expressed gratitude that the ERC will be looking into the matter but stated that he had no further comment.