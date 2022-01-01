Suspect in 2018 murder held at Plaisance

The police yesterday said that a suspect in the 2018 murder of Leon Delph was held at the Plaisance Market.

Police said that the 39-year-old self-employed male of Calcutta, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was held at around 8.15 am.

He was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where last evening a video interview was conducted. After being told of the allegation and cautioned, he admitted to committing the offence, the police said.

Delph, called ‘Solo,’ 34, who was a father of three of Quamina Street, Georgetown, was fatally stabbed in March, 2018. The attack reportedly stemmed from an old grievance between the men.