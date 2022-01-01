Man charged at Linden over gun, ammo, dangerous driving

A safety officer was yesterday charged at Linden with illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Thirty-six-year-old Colin Benjamin, a Safety Officer of Lot 132 First Alley, Wismar, Linden, was arraigned at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Magistrate Wanda Fortune who read three charges to him.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without licence. He was also charged with dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to the three offences. He was placed on $200,000 cash bail for possession of a firearm and $50,000 for the possession of ammunition. He was also released on $50,000 bail on the dangerous driving charge. The matters were adjourned to January 31.