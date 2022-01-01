Help & Shelter establishes The Margaret Fund in memory of former coordinator

Dear Editor,

Established on 25 November 1995, Help & Shelter’s mandate is the elimination of violence in all its forms. We work, in particular, to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and child abuse, and offer an array of free services, including face-to-face and hotline counselling and psychosocial support, court support and shelter for women and their children, to survivors/victims as they go through the process of rehabilitation with a view to transitioning to a safe and independent lifestyle, which every citizen deserves. Over the 26 years of our existence, we have played a frontline role in advocacy for a responsive legal framework, which offers protection and justice for women and children. We have also done extensive public education work to raise awareness and influence prudent and protective responses to the prevalence of all types of abuse within communities throughout Guyana.

Help & Shelter’s vision is focused on the elimination of violence from our society, through actions that cause the transformation of individuals’ attitude towards the practice of violence. Our philosophy is founded on the principles of:

Changing the tolerance of violence which has become a harmful social norm

Building and delivering education programmes for changing attitudes towards violence in our society

Promoting self-value and self-worth to combat low self-esteem in survivors of violence

Providing psychosocial and intervention-based services for the vulnerable

Representing the vulnerable is the process of restoration and justice.

Supporting rights-based initiatives which uphold gender equality

Strong advocacy for policy changes and justice for victims/survivors of violence

Preserving the right of all to live a life free from violence and to be safe from fear of the threat of violence.

Help & Shelter is pleased to announce that with effect from 25th November 2021, the organization will award $250,000 a year in one or more grants to current or former beneficiaries of our services. These grants will be made made possible through The Margaret Fund, which has been set up in memory of former long serving Help & Shelter Coordinator, Ms. Margaret Kertzious, who sadly died earlier in the year.

Grants may be awarded for any of the following purposes:

To cover the cost of academic/educational pursuits

Small business ventures

Income generating projects

Home improvements

Rent subsidies

Child day care costs

Persons wishing to apply for a grant can uplift an application form, from Help & Shelter’s office on Homestretch Avenue, or, make contact with any of the counsellors, or with coordinator, Colin Marks, by phone on 225 4731 or email to hands@networksgy.com. We hope that in future, we will be able to increase the annual award amount, and to this end, invite members of the public and the private sector to support The Margaret Fund with one-off or annual donations.

Sincerely,

Colin Marks

Josephine Whitehead

For Help & Shelter