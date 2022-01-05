Judicial Service Commission still to be reconstituted

More than 16 months after the PPP/C took Office and following repeated assurances of its Government’s commitment in ensuring the reappointment of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), there is yet to be any progress.

The JSC which has not been reconstituted since 2017, plays a critical role in the appointment of new magistrates and judges and in its absence, this appointment process is significantly hampered and further compounds the already existing issues posed by a shortage of judges.

Just two months ago, President Irfaan Ali again committed to his constitutional mandate in ensuring the necessary appointments to the Commission as well as the long overdue substantive appointments of the two top judicial posts of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.