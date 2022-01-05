GECOM to restart hiring process next week

Following a break after the appointment of Vishnu Persaud as Chief Election Officer (CEO), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will recommence the process of filling critical vacancies from next week, according to Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Vincent Alexander.

GECOM is currently looking to fill the posts of Deputy CEO, Assistant CEO, Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Logistics Manager, Civic and Voter Education Manager. Those posts were advertised since early October 2021 along with that of the CEO. The process to fill the vacancy of CEO was a tedious one and stretched for more than three months.

It culminated with GECOM’s former Public Relations Officer and DCEO Persaud being appointed amidst criticisms from the Opposition-nominated Commissioners. They have contended that Persaud is unqualified for the post and have since accused GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh of being partial.