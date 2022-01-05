Linden man charged with possession of cannabis

A man who gave the police his brother’s name when he was arrested for having over five pounds of cannabis has been sentenced over the possession charge.
Gavin Martin of One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday when Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charge to him. He pleaded guilty to having 2.280 kilogrammes (5.02654 lbs) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to three years in jail and fined $1.8 million.