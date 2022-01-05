Large amount of protective gear donated to Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has received a donation of COVID-19 personal protective equipment for distribution to schools across the country.

The MoE in a release yesterday announced that 80,719 face shields, 24,190 KN95 masks, 126,500 disposable masks, 2,600 surgical gowns and over 6,240 face goggles were among the items donated by Sewa International Guyana.

Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organisation founded in 2003, Sewa International is part of a larger movement that started in India in 1989 and is active in twenty countries.