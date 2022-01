As the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases continues, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony today reported that 967 more infections were recorded.

This, he said, increased the country’s total active cases to 3,481 with the majority of 2,289 being recorded in Region Four. The Health Minister warned that the cases will continue to rise as the Omicron variant is suspected to be spreading here.

With the cases recorded today, this puts the total number over the three-day period at 2,231.