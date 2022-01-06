Omicron surge suspected as 1264 COVID cases reported in two days

With 1264 COVID cases in the last 48 hours and 200 medical staff infected, Guyana is believed to be in the grip of the Omicron surge but President Irfaan Ali yesterday urged the public not to panic but to take the necessary precautions.

Ali, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and other senior health officials yesterday held a press conference at short notice amid concerns about Omicron which has been on a global rampage after being first detected in South Africa. Anthony told the virtual press conference that while they have been monitoring the different variants that are emerging, based on the current epidemiology, they believe that the Omicron variant is here.

According to Dr Zulfikar Bux, Director of National Emergency Medi-cal Services, the country is in what could be called an Omicron surge. “We are in a surge, the Omicron surge it is called… this is the most infectious form of the virus so far but thankfully the data has shown that it is not as deadly as the Delta variant.”