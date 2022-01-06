PNCR supports Electoral Reform Group’s proposal for restructuring of GECOM

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has said that it welcomes the suggestion by civil society body, the Electoral Reform Group (ERG), that there is great need for reforms and restructuring at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The PNCR’s position is a significant development as it has previously not entertained the idea of major reforms to GECOM where it and the PPP/C have traditionally decided on the six commissioners and the chairperson. The ruling PPP/C is yet to show interest in any such reforms to GECOM.

In a statement, the PNCR, now headed by Aubrey Norton, said that it welcomes the proposals put forward by ERG in relation to the proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act (ROPA). The Party said that while there are areas of disagreement, many of the proposals presented are acceptable adding that the fact that ERG sees dialogue as important to the resolution of the problems has potential for the areas of disagreement to be addressed.