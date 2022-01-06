DDL re-ups sponsorship of chess federation’s online programme

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) for the second consecutive year, is sponsoring the Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF) Online Programme.

This was confirmed by an official release from the association. According to the correspondence, the corporate giant has sponsored premium licences for 66 junior players on Chesskid.com which amounts to the sum of $210,000.

The release further stated, “Previously the company had purchased these licences when the GCF had initially rolled out its Online Chess program in August 2020. This contribution had provided enormous support to the many chess players at the time. ‘Gold’ membership on the Chesskid.com allows children the opportunity to access an unlimited number of chess puzzles, tactical exercises, challenges, educational videos and lessons among other learning resources.”