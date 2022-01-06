Desmond Haynes appointed new Windies chief selector

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Batting legend Desmond Haynes has been appointed the new chairman of selectors by Cricket West Indies.

The 65-year-old, who has in the past served as a batting consultant to the men’s squad, replaces Roger Harper who was sacked last month.

Barbadian Haynes has been handed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will have the remainder of his selection committee named shortly.

In 116 Tests and 238 One-Day Internationals between 1978 and 1994, Haynes racked up 7 487 runs in the longest format and 8 648 in the shorter form.

He formed part of perhaps the most celebrated opening pair in history, alongside fellow Barbadian Sir Gordon Greenidge.