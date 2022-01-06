Head set to rejoin Australia squad after completing isolation

(Reuters) – Australia batsman Travis Head is set to rejoin the squad tomorrow after completing a seven-day spell in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, Cricket Australia (CA) said.

Head was replaced in the side for the fourth Ashes test in Sydney by Usman Khawaja after he was forced to isolate in Melbourne last week.

“Australia batter Travis Head will rejoin the men’s squad for the Ashes series today provided he returns negative rapid antigen tests from today,” CA said in a statement yesterday.

“Heads’ isolation period ends tomorrow. He tested negative this morning and will be subject to another test tomorrow morning. If negative, as anticipated, he will fly to Sydney.

“He will then have one final test tomorrow which, if negative as is anticipated, will allow him to rejoin the group.”

Head was instrumental in Australia’s win in the first test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls. Captain Pat Cummins said on Tuesday he would be back in the squad for the fifth and final test in Hobart to be played from Jan. 14-18.