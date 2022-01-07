Caracas moves to further strengthen ties with Iran

As United States pressure mounts on the Maduro administration, Venezuela is investing more in relations with Iran in what is likely to be seen by Washington as a signal that the administration in Caracas will be seeking in the new year to protect itself from further US economic pressures.

Late in December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that he will shortly be visiting Iran in order to finalise agreements with Tehran on cooperation between the two countries that will further consolidate the support that Venezuela receives from Iran in its effort to push back the US economic squeeze.