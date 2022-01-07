External airlines must meet passenger commitments – GCAA Head

One indicator of the extent to which Guyana is increasingly becoming a ‘destination of choice’ amongst assorted travellers, particularly potential investors, is the frequency with which, these days, an assortment of air travel service providers are seeking to engage the authorities here on extending their services into the local market.

Just over a month ago, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field, announced during an exchange with another section of the media that according to a report, “six new airlines are showing interest in starting operations” here.

External airline interest in placing countries on their travel routes is customarily used as a barometer for measuring foreign interest in travelling to that country. The recent disclosure by the GCAA boss would therefore appear to enhance the otherwise widely touted view that Guyana, primarily on account of the prevailing oil & gas-related investor interest in the country, is what the travel and tourism industry customarily refers to as a favoured travel destination.