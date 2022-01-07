Suriname sees 2022 as key year for oil and gas sector

With Guyana currently bathed in the spotlight created by the onset of oil production and the impact that this has had on investor interest in the country, neighbouring Suriname would appear to be chomping at the bit, awaiting its turn to be bathed in the glare of its own oil wealth.

The political administration in Paramaribo is awaiting confirmation from the Total and Apache oil companies of their final investment decision in the country’s Block 58 project this year and afterwards, the move towards first oil by 2025.

Should the investment decision by the two companies fructify, then Block 58 offshore development will reportedly become the second fastest ramp up in production in the Guyana-Suriname basin, behind Guyana’s Liza Phase1 project.