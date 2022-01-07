PNC: The Politics of National Confrontation (PNC)

One week into a “Happy”(?) New Year?

It has to be one major historical misfortune of this country’s political existence. What? That one of the major political “forces” – the PNC (the People’s National Congress) – has solidified and continues to perpetuate a character of electoral cheats and brutish bullyism.

To me, frankly speaking, that party, which for better or worse I once embraced, now suffers from an indelible misfortune and pity. For some 25 years (1973-1997) I was there amidst Forbes Burnham’s electoral thievery, sometimes a bit mitigated by significant achievement even visionary policies which were undermined by the political suicide of virtual dictatorial autocracy. I was a member who thought African-Guyanese would be inspired and empowered to take their place, en masse, at the socio-economic table.

Alas, all the brilliant minds and internationally accomplished personalities who willingly ignored the Kabaka’s electoral engineering, through 1968 to 1985 to serve in PNC governments, did not empower “Africans” who voted with their feet in sustained migration.

In these my latter years (1997-2021) I often reflect upon the PNC’s responses to both real and perceived antagonisms from its nemesis – the PPP (People’s Progressive Party). Just a few examples: its violent responses to Cheddi Jagan’s 1992 victory; (as a “PNC man” I saw an American ambassador attending to Jimmy Carter’s effort face some threatening confrontation in Croal Street.) Then there was Hoyte’s “Slow-fyah, Mo-fyah” threats after violent street protests after Janet Jagan’s 1997 win. (Kissoon’s store was a victim of very real political arson.)

I play at “forgetting PNC elections rigging (1968-1985) but can’t forget above-mentioned incidents, along with well-recorded tactics of government destabilisation and attempts to make the country “ungovernable”. And I wonder at how “successful was the PNC all those times. Even as a non-PPP man, it is still my belief that the PPP experienced a self-inflicted loss in 2015 more than any great PNC/AFC/“APNU” victory at those polls. So what now for the PNC?

Well I remember Aubrey Norton and Joe Hamilton leading the 1997/98 street protests and I just heard one PNC leader, former Intelligence Officer Joseph Harmon: “… call us what you may… we will not retreat nor will we surrender; we will fight until there is no fight left in us”. Joe Hamilton is now a PPP government minister. He disclosed that he and his party (PPP) will not even be “intimidated” by the PNC. But I’m scared of comrades Norton and Harmon. After what their followers did in the House last week Wednesday. Pray for me!

For when I heard of what some PNC House members raged to the Afro- Parliament Office employee, I am fearful that overt racism might be one vicious tool in their Politics of Protest and Confrontation. I’m all for robust responsible opposition but now – pray for me; for us again.

Meanwhile, over at Freedom House…

More additional New Year’s political fears are attempting to engulf poor me as I observe PPP behaviour lately.

Their numerous critics and detractors are impressing me more and more with their indications of Freedom House and State House (alleged) machinations to empower themselves exclusively in the corridors of control and authority.

The PPP’s government, they charge, is already geared up to confront and overcome the confrontational Norton who has just transformed from “PNC creature” to PNC leader. The PPP is set to manipulate crucial membership of various constitutional commissions; perhaps even of the Judiciary; it is claimed. Economic hardship relief is used to create unevenness and distrust amongst the nation’s employees. Added to opposition concerns, of course, are the issues of GECOM’s operations under a new CEO and mightily, the management and spending of the oil revenues. But what do I think?

Frankly speaking at this juncture – 17 months, 1 week into their resumed reign – I feel strongly that the PPP leaders, whoever they really are, should seek out the wisdom and services of, say, three respected male and female a-political – old judge? religious? – personalities to be some council of compromise. So even as Bharrat effectively “takes on” the best and worst the PNC now has to offer, the mutually–respected adviser-elders must propose areas of compromise. A “People’s Select Committee” if you like.

And by the way, could any effective thing be done to tone down, even eliminate the rabid propagandistic hostility being demonstrated by various partisan “sides” on Social Media?

Also will the eight/ten other “parties” which went to the polls in March 2020 step forward? Responsibly?

The “Happy New Year” wish (ful) fancy

The routine clichéd “Happy New Year” wish which rings out between December 31 through now rings very hollow, shallow and without much sincerity to me these days. However that is not to say that I don’t appreciate the genuine intentions of most persons who utter them. After all, I will always salute spirit. Hope too springs eternal. That’s why humankind survives. Actions and means attend hope and wishes.

So, agreed? That we will do everything possible to either ignore or put aside this first week’s fatal accidents, miscellaneous crime, murders, overseas natural disasters and political mayhem and join survival and/or prosperity battles against Covid, social/political discord here; and organise mechanisms in communities to stay safe and secure? Even as we demand the government that we deserve? Whether we voted for them or not?

Coming soon…

● 1) What Ollie and Olive expect from Our Oil.

● 2) Don’t you wish that there was some other form of national representation besides political parties sometimes? When you see and hear from the current “leaders”, sometimes?

● 3) What? I discovered that that famous Fenty – Robyn Rihanna – shares the very same birthdate with the late Linden Forbes Sampson.

`Til next week!

