Education Minister defends schools reopening

By Lakhram Bhagirat

With opposition MPs calling for greater transparency in handling surging COVID-19 cases among teachers and students, Education Minister Priya Manickchand yesterday defended the reopening of schools for the new term and said that administrators have flexibility with seating and other arrangements to ensure safety.

Guyana has recorded over 2200 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past three days and concerns have mounted about the Ministry of Education’s decision to reopen schools for face-to-face learning and the mechanisms in place to protect students and teachers.

Opposition Member of Parliament and former Education Minister Dr Nicolette Henry yesterday accused the Education Ministry of being selective in its adoption of UNICEF’s framework for the reopening of schools.