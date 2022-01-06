President says schools will remain open despite COVID rise

President Irfaan Ali says that schools will not be shut even though the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has called for a closure due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Ali said that schools will not be closed although there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the president, testing and precautions are being taken in the schools to stem the transmission.

“In terms of school we have seen all the cases so far and most countries, almost all the countries are saying we cannot close the schools. We cannot close the education system. They are keeping the schools open.” The Ministry of Education is acting in tandem with the President’s statement on schools remaining open.